Medical Pot petitioners claim 14k Signatures…. haven’t we been here before?

From Facebook, the people trying to legalize smoking pot for “medical” use claim to have counted over 14,000 Signatures on their petitions as of midnight last night:

But, haven’t we heard this before? From 2016:

Krebs said the sponsor of the measure turned in 16,543 signature, but that after a spot-check of 5 percent of those signatures, it was determined that too many were invalid. It was determined that 54.5 percent, or 9,019 of the 16,543 signatures were valid, but that was not enough for the measure to make the statewide ballot.

Read that here.

Supporters needed to collect 13,870 valid signatures. If they find themselves coming in with nearly two thousand fewer signatures than they had last election, I’d be surprised to see it pass the muster of a petition review.

Facebook Twitter