Medical Pot petitioners claim 14k Signatures…. haven’t we been here before?

From Facebook, the people trying to legalize smoking pot for “medical” use claim to have counted over 14,000 Signatures on their petitions as of midnight last night:
But, haven’t we heard this before? From 2016:
Krebs said the sponsor of the measure turned in 16,543 signature, but that after a spot-check of 5 percent of those signatures, it was determined that too many were invalid. It was determined that 54.5 percent, or 9,019 of the 16,543 signatures were valid, but that was not enough for the measure to make the statewide ballot.
Supporters needed to collect 13,870 valid signatures. If they find themselves coming in with nearly two thousand fewer signatures than they had last election, I’d be surprised to see it pass the muster of a petition review.
The encouraging part is that if they are struggling to get the signatures for this measure, then they are likely struggling for the other ones also.
Maybe instead of “New Approach South Dakota” they should be “Same old Approach South Dakota”
The other bit of good news is that EVEN with these people working hard to gather signatures, South Dakotans are rejecting their crazy far-left ideas. People live is South Dakota for lots of reasons – among them is a desire to protect our children from a culture of drugs and death. I hope the message FINALLY get across to the potheads that South Dakotans REJECT drugs. If these stoners want to live their lives in an altered state of la-la land, and kill themselves with drug overdoses, than move the hell to Oregon and leave us alone.
It seems given their deceptive promises and claims that “Wrong Approach South Dakota” would be a more fitting name.
South Dakota can be the state that held the line, learned from the deceptive tactics and money used to overwhelm opposition in the states that legalized and also the negative issues that have arisen since. The pro-pot legalization efforts are hitting the upper Midwest (America’s Heartland) hard now and Minnesota will have their own battle soon too.
So the petition to increase tax on cigarettes gets 19,000 signatures but the petition to legalize pot sputters with barely 14,000 and literally no margin for error. Isn’t it obvious what South Dakotans are telling the potheads?