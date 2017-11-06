Medical Pot promoters post 1000 fewer signatures than measure that failed ballot in 2016

Almost 15k signatures submitted for measure to legalize marijuana for medical use by sponsor Angela Albonico pic.twitter.com/qPSXVvQioV — Shantel Krebs (@SOSKrebs) November 6, 2017

The people promoting medical pot in SD just posted over 1000 fewer signatures than their measure that failed to make the ballot in 2016.

Stay tuned on this one. (That really came off as a double entendre, didn’t it)

