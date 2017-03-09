Mercer claims Krebs moving towards Congressional Announcement

Contrary to what I had heard in recent weeks, Pierre news-stringer Bob Mercer is claiming that Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is preparing to announce a congressional run 4 or 5 months after former PUC Commissioner Dusty Johnson pulled the trigger:

By the way, I’m told that Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is preparing to be the second candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. House to succeed Kristi in Congress. So far Dusty Johnson is the only declared candidate for the Republican slot on the 2018 general election ballot. Dusty has the backing of Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who hasn’t taken a public side in the governor contest.

It is not inconceivable that others would enter the race for an open congressional seat. But, they may face a rocky path. At this point, Dusty has had several months of uncontested campaigning, and has managed to put some respectable fundraising numbers together to fend off challengers.

What has me questioning his report, is that it hasn’t seemed that the signs are there. Inside reports have pointed elsewhere, and notably, this year’s Hughes County Lincoln Day dinner, which tends to be populated by the Who’s Who of upcoming campaign hopefuls, was missing the Secretary of State.

At the same time Shantel skipped the GOP Dinner, congressional hopeful Dusty Johnson had a nice-sized fundraiser immediately prior to the event.

However, as I’d reported earlier, someone was buying up Krebs related websites. So, you never know.