Mercer: Judge to issue ruling today on Russell candidacy

From Bob Mercer, it appears that in the case of the candidacy of State Senator Lance Russell, the judge will be issuing a ruling in the case by noon today. And it may be more convoluted than people think:

State Circuit Judge Patricia DeVaney said Monday evening she would have a decision by about noon CDT today whether state Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, can be the Republican candidate for his legislative seat on South Dakota’s November general election ballot.

and…

Russell didn’t attend the hearing in the Hughes County Courthouse. Russell’s attorney, former state Rep. R. Shawn Tornow of Sioux Falls, told the judge the three central committees needed to meet rather than automatically deferring to Rampelberg.

and…

Contrary to the statement in Boche’s affidavit, she didn’t vote in the June 5 primary, according to Tornow. “I believe she’s sworn falsely,” Tornow said.

Replied Jim Sword, the Fall River County state’s attorney who’s representing Boche: “She kinda did.” Sword acknowledged she didn’t vote June 5, but participated as a delegate at the July 27 meeting of the central committees.