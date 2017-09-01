Mercer: Republicans choose & Democrats lose at the State Fair

Bob Mercer was at the State Fair today, and got the opportunity to watch the popularity of the Republican Party in action, which he’s describing in an article tonight in the Mitchell Daily Republic:
South Dakota Republicans launched a straw poll Friday at the State Fair. It proved an instant hit among many in the State Fair’s early crowd. “Voting” continues through 6 p.m. Monday.
And..
Down the midway the scene was different at the South Dakota Democrats hall.
Out front the Democrats had tables but no action. A “Sunflower” poll sign lay flat on one, next to jars labeled by issue, such as health care and EB-5/GEAR UP.
There were a few people inside and plenty of empty chairs.
Republicans meanwhile gathered inside their hall and often spilled into the midway, where U.S. Sen. John Thune met voters.
Apparently, the most liberal man in South Dakota was manning the Democrat booth today. But that wouldn’t have anything to do with “plenty of empty chairs,” would it? (Although, I did hear he came by the GOP booth to see what one looked like with people in it.)
If you’re heading to the fair, make sure you stop by the fair booth and meet the wealth of GOP candidates this weekend!
I’m not sure if they are even Hard Left and maybe just far out there Living Blue in SD admins calling for the looting of Joel Olsteen’s church in Houston, further support of Antifa even after the condemnation of that group by Robert Reich, Nancy Pelosi and other Dems, the constant plug for Marijauna/Assisted Suicide and demonization of anyone who questions or speaks up against their statements that SDDP booth is going to have cobwebs around it.
I suggested the admns do some political soul searching and change the name to Living As An Anarchist in SD,
Living As A Marxist in SD since they advocate using violence and property damage to settle our political differences.
Living As A Libertarian in SD since they feel it is their civil right to inject, snort or smoke their drugs.
Not surprising my suggestions did not go over very well. lol 🙂
I would not want to be the reasonable SDDP candidate or staff anywhere near “The Most Liberal Man in South Dakota.” Talk about one big political boat anchor.