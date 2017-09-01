Mercer: Republicans choose & Democrats lose at the State Fair

Bob Mercer was at the State Fair today, and got the opportunity to watch the popularity of the Republican Party in action, which he’s describing in an article tonight in the Mitchell Daily Republic:

South Dakota Republicans launched a straw poll Friday at the State Fair. It proved an instant hit among many in the State Fair’s early crowd. “Voting” continues through 6 p.m. Monday. And.. Down the midway the scene was different at the South Dakota Democrats hall. Out front the Democrats had tables but no action. A “Sunflower” poll sign lay flat on one, next to jars labeled by issue, such as health care and EB-5/GEAR UP. There were a few people inside and plenty of empty chairs. Republicans meanwhile gathered inside their hall and often spilled into the midway, where U.S. Sen. John Thune met voters.

Read it all here.

Apparently, the most liberal man in South Dakota was manning the Democrat booth today. But that wouldn’t have anything to do with “plenty of empty chairs,” would it? (Although, I did hear he came by the GOP booth to see what one looked like with people in it.)

If you’re heading to the fair, make sure you stop by the fair booth and meet the wealth of GOP candidates this weekend!