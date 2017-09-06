Mercer takes a ride on the Hubbel-craft, and we hear what she would do to us if elected.

Bob Mercer. Lora Hubbel. Interview.
What else can you say about those words? It’s in the Capitol Journal today, and comes across as a disjointed stream of consciousness. Which might be a good description of the Hubbel Campaign:
Hubbel told a story about a weak apple tree in her yard. She tried to get better apples. Finally she cut it down and planted a new tree. Now she has good apples.
She thinks that should happen in South Dakota’s Republican Party. Cut down the corrupt tree, with its bad fruit of EB-5 and GEAR UP, and plant new, she said.
and..
One of her ideas is to pay legislators in proportion to how much they work. She wants federal money removed from state government’s budget.
“I have to knock a few walls down,” she said. She added, “If I could just control my mouth.”
and…
How she’s raising money: “I haven’t even started yet,” Hubbel said. She planned to “flip” three re-possessed houses she bought and use the proceeds as seed money. But that hasn’t worked out.
She showed photos on her phone of one place, its rooms crammed with empty plastic bottles, including the spot where the former resident slept atop them. She’s been busy cleaning the mess.
Why is it that all the young pretty women in politics are insaner than most?