Merry Christmas at the Secretary of State’s office, as rumor is several were fired today.

The banner at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website says they’re closed due to weather. But the word is that the Christmas-time blizzard didn’t stop the Grinch from visiting, as I’m being told at least FIVE members of staff received coal in their stockings as they were told their services are no longer needed.

I’m told that in addition to former Deputy Jason Lutz who resigned on December 8 when Steve Barnett left, today Elections head Kea Warne and Business Services head Kyle Holt were told they are done, along with three other staff members, one of whom was with Elections, along with Director Warne, leaving little staff to respond to elections questions.

I had heard word earlier that part of the arrangement for Monae taking office early was that there were to be no changes until after the first of the year.

But with today’s snow day massacre, I guess that didn’t happen.