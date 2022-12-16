The banner at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website says they’re closed due to weather. But the word is that the Christmas-time blizzard didn’t stop the Grinch from visiting, as I’m being told at least FIVE members of staff received coal in their stockings as they were told their services are no longer needed.
I’m told that in addition to former Deputy Jason Lutz who resigned on December 8 when Steve Barnett left, today Elections head Kea Warne and Business Services head Kyle Holt were told they are done, along with three other staff members, one of whom was with Elections, along with Director Warne, leaving little staff to respond to elections questions.
I had heard word earlier that part of the arrangement for Monae taking office early was that there were to be no changes until after the first of the year.
But with today’s snow day massacre, I guess that didn’t happen.
10 thoughts on “Merry Christmas at the Secretary of State’s office, as rumor is several were fired today.”
She promised to screw up elections. Unfortunately she is one politician keeping her promises.
Tonchi takeover!
After reading this, I’m afraid of this happening. It may be the beginning of the end of a one term SOS.
How thoughtful. As I understand it, one of those fired has been with the past 3 administrations and has a child fighting cancer. Suppose they’ll pick up the cobra insurance until something else comes along? Sounds to me like someone was intimidated by knowledge & ability.
Didn’t realize we elected Ebenezer Scrooge as SOS.
Kea is very liberal…no loss there
If Barnett would not have left early this couldnt happen until next month
I’m surprised somewhat that she’s up-ending the staff right now, as Monae is going into a legislative session where one hot topic is over whether the SOS should be elected at convention or in a primary. Clearing out elections is going to be closely scrutinized.
BUT, a lot of budgetary money for salaries are locked up in those director positions, so there were sure to be some changes so she could hire her people.
Who she brings in – especially in elections – will be closely watched.
You get what you pay for and we got a bargain with Monae.
Why did Barnett leave early?