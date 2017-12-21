Merry Christmas from Josh Haeder, candidate for State Treasurer Posted on December 21, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Josh Haeder, candidate for State Treasurer was nice enough to pass his Christmas card on: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Josh will make a great state treasurer!