Merry Christmas from the Jackley Family Posted on December 19, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ The Marty Jackley Christmas card* went out across the state as well this week, bringing Holiday greetings to South Dakotans. Enjoy: *yes, there is a disclaimer on it stating “Paid for by Marty Jackley for Governor.” I didn’t scan that panel. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Good card, cute way of including the dog.
After several brushes with death the Jackley family should let Remi sample some of the cooking.