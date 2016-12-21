Merry Christmas from the Jackley family

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

The cards keep coming in – Merry Christmas wishes from Attorney General Marty Jackley and his family.

5 thoughts on “Merry Christmas from the Jackley family

  1. Anonymous

    Great Christmas card! He will make a fine Governor.

    Who does he pick for LG? Who does Kristi pick? I’d like some speculation on that instead of congress or governor for a while.

    Reply
  3. Troy Jones

    No matter what, beautiful kids always dominate a Christmas card. Hard to notice the parents. Got out my magnifying glass. They are there. Trust me.

    Reply
  4. Lee Schoenbeck

    Troy’s jealous, his mom put the “beautiful” kids in theirs too, and kept promising Troy that next year he could be in the picture too😜

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.