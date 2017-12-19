Merry Christmas from State Senator (and AG Candidate) Lance Russell and family

This campaign piece is hitting mailboxes across the state for regular attendees of the Republican State Convention, as candidates for Constitutional Office are seeking the favor of GOP Delegates. State Senator Lance Russell is making sure they’re remembering his name at Christmastime
ok card for a candidate that has NO CHANCE!
There is no way a person that has been disciplined by the Judiciary (google –“Discipline Lance Russell”); AND disciplined by the Legislature (look up how he was removed from Republican caucus) becomes the Chief Law Enforcement officer in the Executive Branch.
Nice card, Pat.
I bet this race will be very exciting at convention. I’ll even predict now it goes to at least a second ballot.