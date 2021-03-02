Message tonight coming from Jackley Campaign to past convention delegates

From my mailbox, newly minted candidate for Attorney General Marty Jackley is sending out a message tonight to potential convention delegates to the 2022 South Dakota Republican convention.:

Hello SDGOP Central Committee Members and Delegates,

After receiving countless calls and emails urging me to run for Attorney General, and I have decided to answer the call.

Many of you are like family to me and many have known me for decades. I know I need to work hard to earn and keep your support, so I will be travelling the state over the coming months to listen to your thoughts and advice. Serving as your Attorney General was the greatest honor of my life, and I will be working hard to again earn your support so I can go back to work fighting to keep South Dakota safe and defending our State and Constitutional Rights that are so dear to us.

Please let me know if you have any county meetings, Lincoln Day Dinners, picnics or fairs planned and I am looking forward to seeing you soon!

You can contact me directly at [email protected]

Sincerely,

Marty