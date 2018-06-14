Dem Lt. Gov candidate Michelle Lavallee $500 donor to Governor Daugaard, doesn’t exactly hit every election, possibly pro-life

Democrats’ newly minted candidate for Lt. Governor, Michelle Lavallee, has apparently carried a bit of water for the elephant in the past, as evidenced here, and from a review of other campaign finance reports, such as Governor Daugaard’s in 2014:

I’m sure she’ll come back to the GOP once the election is over after seeing that dysfunctional bunch in the Democrat Party.

What else do we know about her? I’m seeing voter history information that says she may have skipped voting in the 2014 General Election, as well as the 2004, 2006, 2012, and 2016 Primary Elections. And I’m seeing in a list I have that somewhere along the way says she was tagged in a survey as being pro-life. Which, if correct would mean both members of the Dem’s Gubernatorial ticket would completely reject abortion.

Could be an interesting convention for the Democrat rank & file if their choice for Lt. Gov is a Pro-life Republican who just changed parties.

Stay tuned.

