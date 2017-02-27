Michels still talking about Governor. But who are their sources?

From KELO-AM, I heard this on the way to taking my son to School. And I had to do a double take on who they were saying was also considering a run:

Michels says it’s very heartening to hear support for a gubernatorial bid but says he’ll wait until the legislative session is over before making a decision. and… Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Representative Kristi Noem have announced their candidacy. There are other rumblings as to possible candidates for governor, including former governor and current U.S. Senator Mike Rounds. On the Democrat’s side, Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton is rumored as a potential candidate as is former United States Attorney of South Dakota Brendan Johnson.

Read that all here.

They have a few right, but they must be picking up some of their rumors at the local tavern, where drunks are throwing out random names.

Absolutely, Matt Michels, Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley are all thinking about it/actively in the hunt. And yes, for a long time Billie Sutton has been encouraged to to be the Democrat sacrificial lamb candidate.

But Brendan Johnson for Governor? That’s never come up, and frankly, with his experience and pedigree, it makes little to no sense. His chances would be far better in a contest for a federal office, but as far as I know, I haven’t heard he has any interest in jumping into things anytime soon.

And Mike Rounds is going to quit his US Senate seat to run for Governor again? Really? Sorry, but whoever is ‘rumbling’ that is just engaging in crazy talk.

Moving on….

Facebook Twitter