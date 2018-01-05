Mickelson on WNAX – Legislators who have “not done their homework” and are “trying to grab a headline” cause most disagreements in legislature.

Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson is on the WNAX website today speaking about the political differences between Republicans in the legislature. Because Republicans hold super-majorities in the legislature, it’s the splits in the GOP which prevent legislation from moving forward.

And Mickelson has specific opinions about what causes disagreements in the legislative process

“What really gets in the way is if you have a legislator that has not done their homework, and is trying to grab a headline with some hot button issue that… all of us…. it doesn’t matter if you agree with the issue or not.. if the legislator has not done their homework, well, that aggravates all of us… or almost all of us.”

Listen to the audio clip here.

