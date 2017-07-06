Mickelson pressing forward on ballot measure disclosure bill. Do we need to start “Don’t sign anything” movement?

Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson is pressing forward with his bill that failed during the last legislative session, HB 1200, and instead of making his case to his colleagues, is making his case directly to the people:

2018 IM BQCommContributionProvisions LRCComments by Pat Powers on Scribd

As noted in the Argus Leader:

Out-of-state labor unions, open primary advocacy groups, national payday lenders and Americans for Prosperity, the primary political arm of the Koch brothers, each spent hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting or opposing issues on last year’s ballot. If they want to continue doing so, South Dakota residents have a right to know who’s footing the bill for all the television ads and campaign mailers, Mickelson said. and.. Ben Lee, state director of Americans for Prosperity, said the measure would have a “chilling” impact on private donations to the group or to political speech. “This was or would be a restriction on South Dakotans’ rights to free speech and association,” Lee said. And where individuals feel comfortable donating to political advocacy issues now, they might choose not to do so in the future if they felt their boss or family member of a different political view might find out.

We’re back at the point where we decide which side of the double edged sword we want to fall on once more. Do we want to stop millions from pouring into the state to gin up ballot measures in South Dakota that no one was really asking for, as well as the millions to fight them?

And if that’s the case, do we want to do it at the expense of our Constitutional freedoms?

That makes the question a far more difficult one. And maybe it’s not the question we should be fighting, as opposed to the one of how easy it is to get things on the ballot in the state.

Right now, for the 2018 election, there are 5 ballot measures currently circulating, with fifteen more that are being prepared for the ballot. As noted on the Secretary of State’s Website, this is the electoral mess that we’re currently facing for 2018:

2018 Ballot Measures – Currently Circulating

Potential 2018 Ballot Measures

NOTE: The version of the measures posted along with LRC comments are not necessarily the final versions and could be subject to change by the sponsor. By law, the sponsor must present the final version of the measure to the Attorney General.

Ugh. As if the 2016 ballot wasn’t cluttered and confusing enough. Now it might be worse in a year when it’s already longer due to constitutional officers being on the ballot as well?

If this is what we’re facing after last election, it makes a person want to start a movement that we might call “Don’t sign a damn thing.“

