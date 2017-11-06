Mickelson turns in ballot measure to increase tobacco taxes with 19K signatures. Posted on November 6, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Measure to increase tobacco tax for tech school fund by sponsor Mickelson turned in over 19k signatures pic.twitter.com/18sPzkgWzK — Shantel Krebs (@SOSKrebs) November 6, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related