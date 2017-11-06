Mickelson turns in out of state money ban with 18K signatures. Posted on November 6, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Mickelson measure prohibiting out of state contributions to ballot question committees submitted over 18k signatures just now pic.twitter.com/URIoO7jXzG — Shantel Krebs (@SOSKrebs) November 6, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Buyers beware we are buying a lawsuit—it is clearly unconstitutional