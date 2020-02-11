Mike and Jean Rounds give update on former first lady’s cancer treatment Posted on February 11, 2020 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From YouTube, US Senator Mike Rounds and his wife Jean have a video update out on the former first lady’s cancer treatment <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Praying for their family. Cancer is such a terrible thing.
We’ll be keeping the Rounds family in our hearts and hoping for the best.