Mike Derby for State House campaign kickoff on Thursday March 12th in Rapid City

State House hopeful Mike Derby of Rapid City is hosting a campaign kickoff at the Canyon Lake Resort on Thursday in Rapid City. Here’s the flyer:

One Reply to “Mike Derby for State House campaign kickoff on Thursday March 12th in Rapid City”

  1. Anonymous

    Such a terrible waste of an opportunity to use the last name Derby! Why wasn’t his slogan like ” lets get this race started” of set up a derby themed party with gambling as a fundraiser, or pick the right horse in this race.

    Also – color choices are rather mediocre, at least it’s not another red, white and blue or Dusty’s orange, font is also just awful outside of his main logo… Pat please do a plug for your business, your stuff looks professional for a reason!

    Why are politicians in South Dakota so boring?

    Reply

