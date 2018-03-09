Mike Huether accuses Lora Hubbel of saying offensive untrue things. Next, Huether will declare water wet.

Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether apparently sent Lora Hubbel a Cease and Desist Letter for libeling him on facebook:
A South Dakota gubernatorial candidate has been accused of making libelous social media posts that say Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether has committed treason and loves the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Argus Leader Thursday obtained a copy of a cease and desist notice sent last year from Huether’s private attorneys to Lora Hubbel, a Republican candidate in the 2018 South Dakota governor race, for a series of Facebook and Twitter posts allegedly calling Huether “treasonous,” a “lover” of the Muslim Brotherhood, and “selling our state to the Islamic cause.”
Mike Huether is accusing Lora Hubbel of going on Facebook and saying ridiculous, offensive things? Perish the thought.
Say offensive, untrue things? Lora would never do that.
Huether, Hubbel, Mentele all on a downward trajectory and toxic as heck.
I feel sorry for Lora. She is a [redacted] woman acting out in public. Her family really needs to do an intervention.
(Pondering, I don’t disagree, but that’s a little too close to the edge of what I’m comfortable in allowing -PP)
I don’t much care for Not My Man Mike, but glad he did this.
Time for Lora to change her brand of tin foil for her hats.
Lora Hubbel · Top Commenter · State Representative – District 11 at State of South Dakota
ok…so I clicked a box that said “sign the petition”. The exact same petition has been there for the last 3 presidential elections, why the feigned outrage now? Where were you in 2004 and 2008? Here is why I am frustrated with our Federal Government: We kill our most precious innocents by abortion; We teach out kids how to have free gay and experimental sex in the 6th grade; We allow every form of uncivilized form of debauchery and call it tolerance; We silence our churches and confine them to the 4 walls of a building; We mock prayer and Christianity and anyone who dares to defend it is ridiculed and targeted; We start wars just for political and economic purposes and watch our young men and women die or become maimed (why not? we allow the cheapening of life in the womb); We now have a totalitarian HealthCare law by Daschle’s (co-author)own words has nothing to do with “cost savings”…but everything do about controlling behavior. So out of frustration I clicked a box …EVEN after years of writing pro-American articles and being an advocate for the underdogs …. EVEN after saying there really is no way for us to secede…. EVEN after trying for years to better South Dakota and warn people about the road we are traveling down…. How dare I? instead of playing wordsmith in an editorial – just call me.
Tara, how is any of that relevant to anything?
Just listen to her on Rapid Fire radio. She is on live in Rapid City.
Shad Olson had some very good things to say about Lora.