Mike Huether accuses Lora Hubbel of saying offensive untrue things. Next, Huether will declare water wet.

Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether apparently sent Lora Hubbel a Cease and Desist Letter for libeling him on facebook:

A South Dakota gubernatorial candidate has been accused of making libelous social media posts that say Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether has committed treason and loves the Muslim Brotherhood. The Argus Leader Thursday obtained a copy of a cease and desist notice sent last year from Huether’s private attorneys to Lora Hubbel, a Republican candidate in the 2018 South Dakota governor race, for a series of Facebook and Twitter posts allegedly calling Huether “treasonous,” a “lover” of the Muslim Brotherhood, and “selling our state to the Islamic cause.”

Read it here.

Mike Huether is accusing Lora Hubbel of going on Facebook and saying ridiculous, offensive things? Perish the thought.

Say offensive, untrue things? Lora would never do that.

Maybe.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...