Mike Huether claims you’ll be hooked on his new show. Meaning, impaled, and in agony?

I hate to say so, but it appears that this is not an April Fools’ joke. Or at least, it doesn’t involve April, as KELOland is putting former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether on the air:

KELOLAND On the Road will premiere April 2, 2019 at 6:30 pm CT on KELOLAND TV. In the same spirit as the popular CBS On the Road franchise, KELOLAND On the Road will feature inspirational and interesting stories from across KELOLAND. Former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether will host the program. “Every town has unique stories of life that motivate, inspire, and make folks feel good. I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with KELOLAND to bring them to light,” said Huether. “Watch “On the Road” one time, and you will be hooked!”

Read it here.

They’re bumping Entertainment Tonight for the Mike Huether show? And when Huether claims you will be hooked, does he mean like this:

Hooked by Huether… as in, impaled, in agony, bleeding, and you’ll face a painful extraction with pliers.

