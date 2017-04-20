Mike Huether: Do we call it the massive ego or the third-person interview?

The Argus is touting a 2-part Mike Huether ego interview with Stu Whitney on Sunday on their website… and already it’s looking to be more of an ego trip than something that might be considered news:
In an exclusive two-part interview with Argus Leader Media’s Stu Whitney coming Sunday, he lays out his various options (governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate) and discusses at length the challenges that each path would present, including his status as an Independent and the strength of potential opponents.
“There’s a lot running through my head, and this gives me an opportunity to try to express that,” said Huether, sitting in his former campaign office on Minnesota Avenue. “It feels good to get it off my chest.”
You know it’s going to be a gagger when Huether is on the video stating: “Everybody thinks they know what Huether or Mayor Mike is thinking, when in reality there’s only a couple people who know…” So, how many people are in there? Do we need to call an exorcist? And why is Mike Huether speaking in the third person?
Mike as I listened to your bizarre in third person interview all I could do is laugh. Believe it or not a vast majority of South Dakotans don’t know who you are and to add insult to injury we don’t care what “Mayor Mike” thinks.
Oh wait except for the one time a think tank of residents got together and asked the all important question that is floating around the Universe, “really what does Huether think?”
puke
maybe “Stu” should focus on the Muslims threatening to shoot up Sioux Falls, but i’m sure he is too scared
it’s hard to tell who has a bigger ego, Heuther or Whitney
Heuther will get 35% when he runs, so i hope he does
Is Mr. Heuther the only fellow in South Dakota with a bigger ego than Stacey Nelson? It seems he just might be.