Mike Huether self-publishes a book about himself. And holds a press conference about it.

From KDLT, former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether has apparently written a book about his favorite subject, himself:

Mike Huether says the book incorporates his life, business and public service experiences along with the memories he made, lessons he learned and goals he accomplished. Huether says “it is a book for anyone that wants to make the most of the days they are provided.” The 123-page book, published by Throne Publishing Group, is already available on Amazon.

Read it here.

And who is Throne Publishing group? From Google:

They also note that by using their services, one can “Gain Influence. Build Your Brand. Grow Your Business. You have enough stories and content to fill a book. You don’t have enough time to write a page. That’s where we come in as your Publishing Agency.”

So they helped the former Mayor turn his “dream of publishing into a reality.” Basically, he paid them money, they laid out his chicken scratches onto a pdf file, and turned it into a book.

Does this also mean there be a press release every time Huether orders business cards on Vistaprint?