Mike Huether self-publishes a book about himself. And holds a press conference about it.

From KDLT, former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether has apparently written a book about his favorite subject, himself:
Mike Huether says the book incorporates his life, business and public service experiences along with the memories he made, lessons he learned and goals he accomplished.
Huether says “it is a book for anyone that wants to make the most of the days they are provided.”
The 123-page book, published by Throne Publishing Group, is already available on Amazon.
And who is Throne Publishing group? From Google:
They also note that by using their services, one can “Gain Influence. Build Your Brand. Grow Your Business. You have enough stories and content to fill a book. You don’t have enough time to write a page. That’s where we come in as your Publishing Agency.”
So they helped the former Mayor turn his “dream of publishing into a reality.” Basically, he paid them money, they laid out his chicken scratches onto a pdf file, and turned it into a book.
Does this also mean there be a press release every time Huether orders business cards on Vistaprint?
Sometimes you come across as an incredibly petty person, Pat. If his book sucks, the market will let him know. Who cares if he tries to market himself?
Yeah but he’s a Democrat so you gotta get the digs in.
Really a press conference for promoting a book? Talk about disingenuous….he is not in office, this is not worthy of a press conference
Why doesn’t this book have dozens of fake, rapturous 5-star reviews? Does throne publishing have no employees? What’s Huether supposed to do, create 30 sock puppets? He doesn’t have time. He’s busy starring/directing/producing & selling ads for his “human interest” TV program. Get on it, throne! Build the brand!