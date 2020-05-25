Mike Rounds 2020 Pre-Primary Report: $84K raised, $139k spent, $1.8M Cash on hand.

There’s an analogy in the US Senate Race Republican race that comes to mind this Memorial day.

My dad, who passed away over a year ago now, had as one of his favorite movies “A Bridge Too Far,” a Richard Attenborough WWII drama about “Operation Market Garden,” which ended up being disastrous for the Allies and as it played out the plan they were trying to execute was too ambitious, and their effort went “a bridge too far.” The phrase “A bridge too far” is now considered slang for an act of over-reaching

That might be one way to represent the comparison of the campaigns in the Republican US Senate Race. Despite the efforts that Scyller Borglum has brought to bear against US Senator Mike Rounds, the resources that Rounds has available potentially represents “a bridge too far” for the Borglum campaign to overcome.

2020 Pre Primary Rounds by Pat Powers on Scribd

Rounds for Senate has posted $83,632.47 in donations, which is down but understandable considering we’re in the time of a pandemic. Against this, the main campaign committee is noting $138,716.99 in expenditures.

In these benchmarks, Rounds’ advantage is in the neighborhood of 90% above his opponent. While Borglum brought in $7.3k, Rounds brought in $84k. When Borglum spent $19k, Rounds spent $139K

And then we get to cash on hand. While Borglum reports $19.3k cash on hand, Rounds holds in reserve $1,834,700.89. That’s 1.05% of what Mike Rounds has available to bring to bear in the final 3 weeks if needed.

There remains a week to go from tomorrow in the campaign. But this is one race that might represent that bridge that was too far to capture.