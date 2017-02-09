Mike Rounds on Dodd-Frank: “It all comes down to what’s best for consumers.” Posted on February 9, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
I completely agree with Senator Rounds that financial advisors should not be held to a standard requiring them to put their profits after the financial gains of their customers. It’s just bad business. Additionally, perhaps we need to be less of a nanny state…..you run the risk no matter what you do, and why should the government have to step in.