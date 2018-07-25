Mike Rounds on Fox News: Robert Wilkie is the right person to lead the VA

Rounds on Fox News: Robert Wilkie is the right person to lead the VA

This morning, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, joined Fox News to discuss the confirmation of Robert Wilkie to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Wilkie was confirmed by the Senate last night with a vote of 86-9.

“There is a lot of work to be done at the VA,” said Rounds. “It’s a huge bureaucracy. They have, in the past, shown more protectionism for the agency as opposed to taking care of our veterans…. He understands how critical it is that we provide healthcare and services to veterans across the country…He understands the challenges he faces and I really think he has the right demeanor to take on this agency and make some improvements.”

“Our country is free today…because of the men and women who wear the uniform of the United States of America. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never truly repay. But the one thing we can do is send a message of support and promise that we will honor the covenants that we’ve made to them over the last several generations.”

