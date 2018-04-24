Mike Rounds on Fox News – Rounds on Trump’s Sec. of State Nominee: Mike Pompeo is the Right Guy for the Job

Rounds on Trump’s Sec. of State Nominee: Mike Pompeo is the Right Guy for the Job

Last night, Rounds joined Shannon Bream on Fox News to discuss Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be Secretary of State.

“This is a guy who ha proven himself to be a reasonable individual,” said Rounds on Fox News. “He thinks things through very, very well. He has the president’s ear and he understands the direction that the president wants to go. Mike Pompeo is the right guy for this job.”



