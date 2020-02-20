Mike Stevens announcement for State Legislature. Is D18 going to flip back to red?

I had mentioned it earlier, but former Republican House Majority Whip Mike Stevens has announced his candidacy to return to the State House in District 18:

Yankton attorney Mike Stevens, a Republican, filed papers Friday to run for the South Dakota House of Representatives. Stevens is no stranger to the Legislature, as he served three House terms before taking a break from office for medical reasons. However, he told the Press & Dakotan he is back in good health and ready to return to the statehouse. “I served six years in the Legislature but, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, I felt it was necessary not to run for re-election,” he said. “Two years later, I am now cancer free and would like to have the opportunity to serve District 18 again.”

Read the entire release here.

Currently Yankton is served by two Democrats (Sen. Kenney and Rep. Cwach) and one Republican Rep. Hunhoff).

There’s a good chance Steven’s entry into the House race could lead to the District flipping back to red, and a renaissance of Republican leadership in Yankton.