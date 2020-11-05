Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz Tests Positive for COVID-19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 5, 2020

Sioux Falls, SD – This morning Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 following a rapid response test. Auditor’s staff has been notified. Election workers are in the process of being notified.

Ballot counting for the 2020 General Election is substantially complete with the exception of provisional ballots which will be processed today and are not impacted by the test result. Auditor Litz has been in conversation with the SD Secretary of State’s Office regarding the election canvas that will still stake place on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm. The election canvas will proceed as scheduled.

Continuity of Auditor’s office operations will continue with Auditor’s staff working in the office and remotely. Staff who are symptomatic have been advised to seek medical care and advice regarding testing and quarantine procedures if they become symptomatic.

-30-