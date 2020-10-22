Minnehaha County Democrats buy TomPischke.com, launch attack using ex-wife’s legislative testimony accusing legislator of abuse

I’ve jokingly noted to politicians at times to make a point to buy your domain name, because if you don’t others just might.

And a good example of that is what Minnehaha County Democrats just did to State Representative Tom Pischke.

They’re using TomPischke.com to launch an internet based assault on his reputation, as they post the legislative testimony of his ex-wife who testified to the state legislature that Pischke might be somewhat challenging to be married to:

I can’t post the audio/video clip from the website here as it’s not shareable, but it’s not particularly kind. (If you want to listen for yourself, you can go to TomPischke.com or listen here. )

Legislators and candidates, if you aren’t spending the $10 or $20 to buy your domain, you might just find your opponents doing so. As Tom Pischke just found out.