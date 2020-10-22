I’ve jokingly noted to politicians at times to make a point to buy your domain name, because if you don’t others just might.
And a good example of that is what Minnehaha County Democrats just did to State Representative Tom Pischke.
They’re using TomPischke.com to launch an internet based assault on his reputation, as they post the legislative testimony of his ex-wife who testified to the state legislature that Pischke might be somewhat challenging to be married to:
I can’t post the audio/video clip from the website here as it’s not shareable, but it’s not particularly kind. (If you want to listen for yourself, you can go to TomPischke.com or listen here. )
Legislators and candidates, if you aren’t spending the $10 or $20 to buy your domain, you might just find your opponents doing so. As Tom Pischke just found out.
2 thoughts on “Minnehaha County Democrats buy TomPischke.com, launch attack using ex-wife’s legislative testimony accusing legislator of abuse”
it’s brutal but it’s true: the only reason he is in the legislature is because he wants to get out of paying child support. He has attempted to recruit other candidates from the ranks of facebook users who are also mad about paying child support.
If you read their stuff you will see the first sentence in a rant is about how they don’t get to see their kids enough. After that every sentence is about paying child support, followed by lengthy descriptions of what horrible people their ex-wives are. They use a lot of ripe language when describing the mothers of their children. I was blocked by them when I pointed out they should not let their children hear or read such statements.
I hope the ex-wives get screen shots of these rants and show them to a judge.
Rep Pischke is a loving father that cares deeply as father should for his children.
I have never heard him speak derogatory of his ex out of respect for his children’s mother.
All legislators bring personal experiences with them in considering legislation which is what makes a South Dakota’s citizen legislature great.
Minnehaha Co Dems don’t value father’s rights in custody disputes and we as Republicans should not be discouraging a legislators efforts to re-establish the importance of a male figure in raising children.