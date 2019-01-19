Minnehaha County GOP Election results

The Minnehaha County GOP held their elections this morning, and elected the following officers:

Kris Swanson – Chair

Tyler Swanger – Vice Chair

Tammy Enalls – Treasurer

Jacqueline Zachariahs – Secretary

Jim Stalzer – Committeeman

Catherine Barranco – Committeewoman

Congratulations to all, and thank you for everyone who ran.

