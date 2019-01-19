Minnehaha County GOP Election results

The Minnehaha County GOP held their elections this morning, and elected the following officers:
Kris Swanson – Chair
Tyler Swanger – Vice Chair
Tammy Enalls – Treasurer
Jacqueline Zachariahs – Secretary
Jim Stalzer – Committeeman
Catherine Barranco – Committeewoman
Congratulations to all, and thank you for everyone who ran.
Did Roetman forego another term as Chair?
What the heck?
Nah. I got beat fair and square
I attended the vote. Dave R. took defeat like a man; he was nothing but classy. He congratulated new officers & helped out with parliamentary procedure. Most impressive. What was Tennyson’s line? No man ever got up pulling others down; the great knocks not his competitor. Anyhow, at meeting’s end, Dave and Vice Chair Karon G. received standing ovations for their service. No petty recriminations, no BS.
Great news!
That was unexpected.
Great line up of peole