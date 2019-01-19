Minnehaha County GOP Election results

The Minnehaha County GOP held their elections this morning, and elected the following officers:

Kris Swanson – Chair
Tyler Swanger – Vice Chair
Tammy Enalls – Treasurer
Jacqueline Zachariahs – Secretary
Jim Stalzer – Committeeman
Catherine Barranco – Committeewoman

Congratulations to all, and thank you for everyone who ran.

      1. a friend of education

        I attended the vote. Dave R. took defeat like a man; he was nothing but classy. He congratulated new officers & helped out with parliamentary procedure. Most impressive. What was Tennyson’s line? No man ever got up pulling others down; the great knocks not his competitor. Anyhow, at meeting’s end, Dave and Vice Chair Karon G. received standing ovations for their service. No petty recriminations, no BS.

