Minnehaha GOP elects new Vice Chair and selects convention delegates, but not without controversy

This popped up in my Facebook feed yesterday, as Minnehaha County had an election for Minnehaha County Vice Chair, and selected their slate of National Convention Delegates:

Interestingly this morning, I had a nice note from one of the Central Committee members who had some concerns that the meeting notice.. might not have had the distribution list that some may have thought:

Happy Sunday, Pat. I saw that the Minnehaha County GOP held an election yesterday. As a precinct committeeman I found this to be surprising as I had not received notice of the election unofficial or official. Not sure if you’re hearing similar stories from people, but it maybe that the election was invalid.

Ok.. that could be problematic. Is there trouble brewing in the big city?

In their defense, I do see that the Minnehaha County GOP did post a notice about it on facebook:

But there could still be concerns, as was noted to me in follow-up from my correspondent.

The central committee is over 100 members and I’ve heard that some people were elected with less than 30 votes. Also the meeting wasn’t held in the county seat (which i think is a requirement). Working to see if others have also not been notified.

In looking at the State Party bylaws… well….there could be some ambiguity here:

6. Vacancies: A. Events Causing Vacancy: The following events shall cause an officer of the County Central Committee or a precinct committeeman and committeewoman to forfeit his or her office and the office declared vacant: death, resignation, failure of an officer to reside in the county, failure of a precinct committeeman and committeewoman to reside in the precinct, failure to be a registered Republican voter, filing any document with the Secretary of State or a county auditor to be an independent candidate in a general or special election in a race for a partisan public office in which a Republican has been nominated or has filed a petition for the Republican nomination, or conviction of a felony.

B. County Chairman : The county vice chairman shall automatically become county chairman whenever a vacancy shall occur in that office and shall serve the remainder of the term.

C. Other Officers and Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen: Any vacancy occurring in the offices of county vice chairman, county secretary, county treasurer, state committeeman, state committeewoman, precinct committeeman or precinct committeewoman shall be filled by an election held at the next regular or special meeting of the County Central Committee. A majority vote of the County Central Committee members present and voting shall constitute an election, which shall be certified in the same manner as an election at the biennial organizational meeting. and.. 7. Meetings: A. Regular and Special Meetings: The County Central Committee shall meet at least twice each year on call of the county chairman. The county chairman may call a special meeting at any time. One-fifth of the members of the County Central Committee or two officers may call a meeting in writing.

B. Notice : Five-days notice must be given for any meeting, excluding weekends and holidays. Notices may be sent by mail or email.

C. Quorum: A quorum shall consist of one-fifth of the members of the County Central Committee (not including vacancies), including at least two officers. For the purposes of determining the number of members needed to have a quorum, Republican state legislators and county elected officials shall not be considered as members of the County Central Committee; however, when present they shall be counted when determining whether a quorum is present. This provision shall not affect the rights of said members to participate and vote at meetings.

Read that here.

Well… it sounds like they had a quorum (1/5). And I’m not sure about the county seat requirement for regular or special meetings (elsewhere in the bylaws). But the notice requirement could be an issue if enough people grouse about it, pointing out they didn’t get one.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if anything comes of it… and whether they hold a do-over.