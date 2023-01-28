Minnehaha GOP holding elections.

Getting word this morning that Minnehaha county Republicans are holding elections. And in a close race, R. Shawn Tornow defeated Rhonda Milstead on a vote of 48 to 42.

Haugaard ally and convention nominator Jennifer Foss was unchallenged for the vice-chair position.

I will update as more comes in..

*Update*

Tanna Brummet won Secretary, beating Cole Heisey. Which tells you how far right this new crew is, when they reject somebody who was on the stage with the proud boys.

Cindy Meyer running unopposed for Treasurer..

Julie Frye Mueller’s seat mate, Tom Pischke, was nominated by Steve Haugaard for State Committeeman and beat current Committeeman Jim Stalzer on a vote of 65-22.

and bringing up the rear.. for Committeewoman, Vicky Buhr lost with 30 votes versus Melinda Roth at 46.

As one of the members sent a note to me, “Minnehaha County GOP is an absolute dumpster fire. At least you’ll have amusing (tragicomic) material to post for the next 2 years.”