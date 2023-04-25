Minnehaha GOP taking the party out of the Republican Party, banning alcohol for event at brewery.

Had a reader in Minnehaha County send this to me last night. Apparently for their dinner event last week, the Minnehaha County Republican Party decided to go with a puritanical motif, and banned people from partaking of potent potables with their evening meal:

If they don’t want people having beer with their dinner… I have to ask… why did they hold their event at a microbrewery?

That would be the Minnehaha County GOP – taking the ‘party’ out of the Republican Party.