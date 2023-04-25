Had a reader in Minnehaha County send this to me last night. Apparently for their dinner event last week, the Minnehaha County Republican Party decided to go with a puritanical motif, and banned people from partaking of potent potables with their evening meal:
If they don’t want people having beer with their dinner… I have to ask… why did they hold their event at a microbrewery?
That would be the Minnehaha County GOP – taking the ‘party’ out of the Republican Party.
7 thoughts on “Minnehaha GOP taking the party out of the Republican Party, banning alcohol for event at brewery.”
And…Looks is in Lincoln County. Isn’t there anywhere in Minnehaha to hold a meeting?
And women should refrain from wearing sleeveless shirts or tight jeans!
It’s the Minnehaha County GOP meeting in Lincoln County and not wanting booze of any kind in a neighboring county. Me thinks they are lost and don’t want to forget where the county line is?
The Lincoln County GOP should reclaim their turf by doing real fundraisers and holding fun events in Sioux Falls south of 57th street. 🙂
Maybe it is just so the place can sell the beverages and not have people bring them to avoid purchasing. Doesn’t say you can’t have it, just don’t bring your own.
Sorry, misunderstood that the meeting was separate from where the drinks are sold.
Darn, I guess I can’t go, I sold my burka some years ago.