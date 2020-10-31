Minnehaha Treasurer candidate refers to himself as “Ladies man” and comments about grabbing female colleague at Sioux Falls council meeting

I’d heard about these off-color comments by Minnehaha County Treasurer Candidate Patrick Starr, but had the video sent to me recently so I could see for myself.

Apparently Councilor Patrick Starr has a tendency to treat the Sioux Falls City Council meetings like an episode of the 60’s era drama Mad Men, as he talks about himself being known as a “ladies man”…

As well as a making a request to “grab” his female colleague Christine Erickson into something icky.

And that’s who wants to be in charge of the Minnehaha County Treasurer’s office, which has mostly female employees.

(I’m sure that has the potential to go well.)