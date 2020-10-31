I’d heard about these off-color comments by Minnehaha County Treasurer Candidate Patrick Starr, but had the video sent to me recently so I could see for myself.
Apparently Councilor Patrick Starr has a tendency to treat the Sioux Falls City Council meetings like an episode of the 60’s era drama Mad Men, as he talks about himself being known as a “ladies man”…
As well as a making a request to “grab” his female colleague Christine Erickson into something icky.
And that’s who wants to be in charge of the Minnehaha County Treasurer’s office, which has mostly female employees.
(I’m sure that has the potential to go well.)
5 thoughts on “Minnehaha Treasurer candidate refers to himself as “Ladies man” and comments about grabbing female colleague at Sioux Falls council meeting”
Pat Stars a ladies man?
That fellow does not look like a ladies man. He looks like a fellow who fancies himself a ladies man but no ladies fancy him. He’s kinda funny lookin’, you know, more than most people.
Some gross guys just never learn how to behave around women. From the state prosecutor pressuring female employees to drink vodka at his house to the disgusting cnn guy doing his thing during zoom meetings, all the way up to Hollywood people like Weinstein, convicted to serve 23 years for sexual assault. Dads, teach your daughters to avoid these fake feminists & pretend progressives who, when backs are turned, transform from Dr. Jekel into Mr. Hyde, embracing the same old unacceptable & misogynist behaviors. And yes, before you mention it, I know the Republican Party has some creepy old guys, too. For the record: neither side is immune. Personally, I’m more offended by the abusers who maintain the sanctimonious feminist façade, but the conduct is wrong regardless of the perpetrator’s politics. Time to clean house.
Sick. He doesn’t look like a ladies man…… except maybe a mamas boy. If he tried to “grab” me I’d put him in a head lock and make him cry for his mama.
I want to see that.