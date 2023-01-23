Mitchell Daily Republic notes Pennington County GOP takeover by ultra-conservative faction of party.

The Mitchell Daily Republic has a story today about the takeover of the Pennington County GOP by a faction of the party not exactly known for it’s tolerance of those with differing opinions:

In the race for party chair, Amy Wagner, who spent stints on the Family Heritage Alliance advisory council and as the state coordinator for the National Day of Prayer, beat Lauri Davis, the previous vice chair of the county, by a delegate tally of 44-33. and.. According to Wagner, every victorious candidate during Saturday’s election in Rapid City mentioned “adherence to the platform” as part of their pitch to the delegates in the room. and.. Moving forward, Wagner said her goal will be to harness the political energy among conservatives in the region toward electoral success. She says that starts with communication, team-building and education.

Read that here.

You notice the last sentence where the new chair notes she wants to “harness the political energy among conservatives.” Not Republicans, but those she believes to be “conservative,” according to her dogma.

It’s going to be a long election cycle.