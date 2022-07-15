Mitchell & Huron for Capital – new capital fight ribbons for my collection

Good mail day for me, as I picked up 2 Huron for Capital Ribbons to go with a Mitchell for Capital ribbon I was able to find a few weeks back:

Mitchell’s a little threadbare, but the Huron ribbons look good, likely from the 1889 or 1890 battle. (If anyone has a Capital fight ribbon I don’t have, I have a Huron ribbon to trade.)

If you think politics are rough in 2022, the South Dakota State Capital battles were fiercely fought with many accusations of underhanded play. And one of the most interesting historic episodes in South Dakota History.