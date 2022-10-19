Monae Johnson declines to comment on 2020 election

KELOLAND pressed Republican Secretary of State candidate Monae Johnson on questions over the conduct of the 2020 election, where some question the legitimacy of the vote in some states.

And this may be something she’ll be asked about again in the remaining weeks..

Falsehoods about the 2020 election persist in 2022, so today I asked each South Dakota secretary of state candidate if they acknowledge that Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election. Tom Cool (D) said "absolutely." Monae Johnson (R) declined to acknowledge this: pic.twitter.com/tU9kAPi3FW — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) October 18, 2022