KELOLAND pressed Republican Secretary of State candidate Monae Johnson on questions over the conduct of the 2020 election, where some question the legitimacy of the vote in some states.
And this may be something she’ll be asked about again in the remaining weeks..
Falsehoods about the 2020 election persist in 2022, so today I asked each South Dakota secretary of state candidate if they acknowledge that Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election. Tom Cool (D) said "absolutely." Monae Johnson (R) declined to acknowledge this: pic.twitter.com/tU9kAPi3FW
43 thoughts on “Monae Johnson declines to comment on 2020 election”
Instead of Barnett, we picked her. Unbelievable.
We didn’t pick her. I guarantee if the nominee was chosen by a primary instead of convention, she doesn’t get 20% of the vote….
I think Trump would have endorsed her and she would have won anyway. Barnett didn’t want it or try.
Big endorsements and big out of state money flip these offices. Look at Taffy. $1 million spent helping her attack Dusty. $1 million is a drop in the bucket for these out of state groups.
Convention rewarded hard work and that was Jackley Rhoden and Johnson.
Barnett forgot how to campaign.
Barnett has over $100k in his campaign account. Why didn’t he use it to win his race? Hire a team, mail postcards?
If his report shows him well over $100k then he surely can’t just blame the system if he wasn’t willing to use his resources to win or at least try.
In 2010 sattgast mailed a giant postcard a day. There is a guy who wanted to win.
I’m more upset with those who voted for Natvig than I am with those who opposed Barnett. Monae wanted it bad enough to win.
It wasn’t a public election. It was the equivalent of the electoral college. Delegates were sent to the convention.
If it had been a primary election where the majority of republicans could express their opinion it could likely have changed. But this was a back room deal.
And delegates were recruited to the convention. People who’ve never seen a Republican county or state meeting in their life. The convention has turned in to a game.
as a precinct committeeman, a delagate, I voted to help place her on the ballot, I did my research and I believed she was sincere in holding our State, County, and Local Officials accountable to enforcing the constitution, the laws, and to help maintain free, fair, and integrity in our elections. I fully support a Legislative Investigation or Public Hearing to better understand the entire Electoral Process which is what we need more than most.
While South Dakota has fast become a top touring state, one of which attracts thousands of Nomads, new Immigrants, both foreign and domestic, understanding our DOMICILE process, our process of governing over new voter registrations, to auditing and reviewing both our Domicile lists, and our Master Voting Registration File, comparing them to previous years ballots such as the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections to review all ballots requested and recieved, will help us to understand the over all electoral process.
Any such legislative investigation or public hearing allows the legislature to ask questions of the S.D Secretary of State, Election Board, County Auditors, Poll Workers, and allows for public comments by citizens to bring forward any such issues they may have or questions they may have.
Mistakes happen, errors and omissions occur, often leading to fraud and abuse, or indirectly allows for election schemes to happen.
I have favored a complete Legislative Investigation by the Audit or Operation Committee to allow the people to have this discussion out in the open in a formal setting, while the committee can within a Executive Session – review private info related to our Domicile Lists, Master Voting Registration List, and all related info related to Ballots (past, present, and future).
The S.D Secretary of State has an important job, the office is tasked with safeguarding our private documents, certificates, deeds, voter information, election data, all things of public record from birth to death, from cradle to gave, to all business licenses, etc…
The S.D Secretary of State, many do not know this, is also responsible for leading the effort to HOLD other “States’ accountable, meaning if necessary, the office can lead an effort to prosecute other States where a controversy may occur between each state or group of states, meaning if “WE” believe an American is domiciled in more than one state, that is unconstitutional, illegal, if we believe that previous State has not removed a voter from its registration roles, than we must hold them accountable, cause you may only vote in 1 state, based on Domicile.
Like I said, with so many Nomads, Immigrants (domestic and foreign) moving to South Dakota, let alone simply vesting their DOMICILES here, while residing in other States, “WE” should want a Secretary of State who is open, honest, and willing to allow us to review, audit, and inspect the Office.
I have called into question the manner of which the people have questioend the 2020 election, yes I beleive there was some fraud involved, more likely an “Election Scheme involved’ however, I am not one to attack a sitting president, nor announce that he may or may not be legimate or not, however, I do stand in defense of the constitution, and I demand that we hold a Statewide Investigation and hold a Public Hearing to better understand our Electoral Process of Electing state and local officials.
If that is wrong, than I have no idea what some of you beleive in anymore.
This is your party now GOP. Make sure to thank 45.
Yeah then the establishment can control it with big money…no thanks
Monae and Tonchi are really going to clean up that office and elections in South Dakota. It’s about time! Be part of the solution or get out of the way.
You are joking. Right?
I didn’t know there were problems in that office…but lets take out an experienced SOS with a clean track record b/c Drew Dennert’s feelings got hurt at the capitol. Now we will have an election conspiracy theorist in the office come January. Fan Fricken Tastic.
Or mailing out ballot application when no one asked him to
No training to auditors who were against him behind the scenes….talk about a failure talk to real people not just the pierre establishment who got their feelings hurt
I don’t want to be an election denier. Nope. Not going there. No way. Stop it. I won’t say it.
Ok, I am. Thank you.
She is going to be a train wreck.
A paper pushing secretary claiming to clean up the office???
Will be worse than Jason Gant. A one time office holder.
The only thing crazier than what she says, is the look in her eyes when she’s saying it.
Is that why Uncle Joe wears sunglasses almost all the time?
BDS
Thanks! I never thought of Biden Dementia Syndrome(BDS).
This is a dumpster fire inside a train wreck of a candidate. The party convention did itself absolutely no favors. This can only be topped by Minnehaha County Republicans nominating an election denier like Leah Anderson in the primary (so that one is on the voters and not the delegates).
So Monae, when you imply that there was election fraud, did you believe it took place in South Dakota? If so, do you have any proof? If the office needs “cleaning up” what does that entail? Does it mean that more would be voters will be challenged at the polls and their voting rights denied?
Whoch group of people will you blame next…primary and convention have BOTH been blamed
I’m going to vote for the D candidate for the first time in my life. We have to be done with the crazy.
That makes sense…go from what appears to be crazy to something that is absolutely, certifiably insane.
Not a fan of electronic tablet election systems, and it always leaves me with more questions than answers, when state SoS offices promote them. You can buy a lot of things with the amounts of money being thrown at elections these days. 2000 Mules has merit and I am sure both sides will escalate both fraud and surveillance this November and in 2024. This piece left me walking away with a more negative impression about Dan Santella and Keloland than it does Monae Johnson. My theory is that the harder media attacks a conservative candidate the better that person probably is. Throwing mud until something appears to stick, that something, more often than not, being irrelevant to sane thinking voters.
2000 mules? That’s hilarious. Santella should have asked Monae if she’d seen the movie and what she thought of it. You know Tonchi has seen it. Maybe ask if the twin towers was a false flag operation.
So says someone who has never seen something that they are pretending to know anything about aside from being a lackey mouthpiece while burying their head in the sand. I didn’t find the humor you claim to have derived from the movie. You assume conservatives are as gullible as liberal progressives while having no clue the meaning of false flag operation. Just like Santella you are making foolish assumptions about a single opinion.
2000 Mules was a fantastic documentary, while it did NOT prove nor claim to know how or where or if the fraud was committed, but it did show how and where the SCHEME of manipulating the electoral process can occur. While I am one not to point fingers, I am demanding that the S.D Legislature hold a Public Investigation or Hearing by the Audit or Operation Committee to discuss the following:
1) Review and Audit the DOMICILE LISTS of South Dakota,
2) Review and Audit the S.D Master Voter Regisration File;
3) Review and Audit all Ballots requested and recieved for the 2016, 2018, 2020 elections to inspect, and compare information.
***All three must fully match, and with S.D Being a top state for Nomads, Immigrants (foreign and domestic), that allows for Americans to reside both inside and outside S.D and to vote as a S.D Citizen so long as they are fully vested by placing their Domicile here.
Constitution allows you to reside in multiple states, but you may only vote in 1 state, you have the right to travel, which allows you to request a Abdsentee Ballot if out of your precinct on or prior to the election date.
A PUBLIC INVESTIGATION allows the committee to go into executive session to review private, protected INFO related to Domiciles, Voter Files, and Ballots;
A Public INvestigation also allows the Committee to audit and review the entire S.O.S OFFICE asking questions of the Secretary of State, Staff Members, Election Board, County Auditors, Poll Workers, allowing citizens to have public commentary to voice concerns, thoughts, ideas.
I see nothign wrong with doing this..
People do not realize, the SOS is tasked with protecting, safeguarding all of our precious Documents, Certificates, License, Deeds, ALL things of Public Record to ensure that no fraud, abuse, scheming occurs.
The people also do not realize the SOS can also hold other States accountable, where Americans move from one state to the next, you are instructed to surrender your DOMICILE if you make S.D your official residence, in doing so the previous state must remove you from their voter file, IF South Dakota suspects this is not being done, it creates a CONTROVERSY between States – and yes, S.D has the legal authority to sue another State or Group of States where as that controversy may be occuring….
Remember, the LAW, the constitution says, you may reside in more than 1 state, but it also says you may only have 1 Domicile at one time. That means, even where you live in 10 states, you may only vote in 1 State.
The SOS is tasked with ensuring that our electoral process of electing State and Local Officials is protected at all times.
ALL I ask is for this investigation to be true, fair, and honest.
First Ravnsborg, now this. The SD Republican Party is so out of touch. Candidates like this give people reason to JUMP SHIP. Get a grip on reality and truth, people.
Great comparison. First the convention picks Ravnsborg, who turned out to be a horrible AG. And now Monae — wow. Just wow.
You are the one who needs to get a grip….
Thank you delegates for creating a problem where there was none.
I think we should be voting on all candidates in the primary. Ridiculous a fringe few who somehow get their way.
Yep big money establishment running things is so much better
Yes – we should move all the races to a Primary. There is no way we should allow 500-700 people, who can all be recruited, to decide who the SOS or AG or Lt Governor will be. I would go a step further and say, we shouldn’t allow these whack jobs to pick the State Auditor or Public Utilities Commission either. These are serious offices that need serious people — no more puppets put up by the conspiracy theorists.
Exactly!! I’m sick of all these conspiracy theorist loons high jacking the party and making the rest of us look like imbeciles.
Join your county GOP. That is the solution to your concerns.
Maybe if more folks stepped up to the plate and became proactive in county GOP this would improve? Some folks experience with SD GOP leadership has been reported as being too little too late by the time Dan Lederman came on the scene. A 16 year dynasty ending with, in my uninformed looking glass perspective, feeding Krebs to the wolves and undermining Noem is not something I rejoice in.
Another piece of evidence in favor of reforming the nomination process
All we can do right now is vote for Cool.
I’m too cool to vote for Cool. Ha!
The establishment power grab will be strong.
