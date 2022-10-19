I do see that Secretary of State Candidate Monae Johnson has posted a video/tv ad in support of her candidacy on Twitter in recent days:
The Election is 3 weeks away! I would appreciate your support on November 8th! pic.twitter.com/wrvdjQhVcK
— Monae Johnson for SD Secretary of State (@Monae4SDSOS) October 18, 2022
7 thoughts on “Monae Johnson for Secretary of State posts Video/TV ad”
I think the KELOLAND clip of her refusal to acknowledge Biden won is more indicative of her candidacy
The people she recruited to vote for her at the convention all believe Biden did not win. That is what her base thinks but is not necessarily what she believes.
Many of them will not vote for anybody who says Biden won; it’s become a litmus test..They have to be told what they want to hear otherwise they won’t vote for her, or anybody else.
Not to nit pick, but her web site says she has worked of three Secretaries of State, not two. Under her endorsements, there are no former Secretaries of State endorsing her. I would think that if she did such a great job in the past, at least one of them would speak up for her job performance and qualifications.
I believe she worked for Nelson, Krebs, and Barnett. Of course she’s not going to say Barnett
She is unqualified and a dangerous choice to be in charge of our elections. I am a life long republican and have carried a lot of water to the elephant and always have been proud of our state wide candidates, except for this one. She will win because she has a R after her name but will have to be closely watched.
Recorded with a potato?
For the sub-literate in here:
Just because no court found major fraud doesn’t mean an election was fair…This claim is one of many hoaxes thrust upon us the past few years.
It hurts I know..but pain induces growth, you’ll be ok I promise.