More candidates showing up!

I just landed in Chicago and was lucky enough to have a short walk to my connecting flight. I’m on the road for a few days with a very rare work trip, so it will be lighter posting until around Saturday. In the meantime I’m hearing lots of stuff out there as we approach the last weekend of petitioning for partisan offices.

– In D29 Senate I’m hearing more clarification and was told Bill Kluck is going to be challenging Gary Cammack in a Senate primary.

– For District 33 house, the word is that on the Republican side, the primary is going to expand from four people to as many as possibly six.

– I’m hearing D25 House is going to get a lot more interesting, as there are rumors that former State Rep. Jon Hansen might be moving forward to return to his old seat. Which might mean a primary at the least, and would definitely trigger a competitive House race in the fall against Democrat Dan Ahlers.

I’ll add to this as time (and flights allow).

Stay tuned!

Like this: Like Loading...