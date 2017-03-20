More changes in the Constitutional Races.

I heard through the grapevine that my infographic on next years’ political races is already in need of correction, as not one, but two Republicans are jumping in statewide contests. I’ll update you as I receive the ‘official’ notice, but it’s already getting to be a busy year.
Along those lines, Democrats are still at zero candidates for statewide office, and holding.
With Steve Barnett running for SOS…who will be running for Treasurer?
Also these constitutional offices have taken Krebs and Barnett off earlier speculation of Lt Gov candidates….