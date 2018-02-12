More coming on bill affecting a group that wasn’t asked. Posted on February 12, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ I’m catching info this AM on a bill that’s affecting a group that wasn’t asked about a measure ahead of time. And now they’re not happy. Stay tuned as I get details. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Crazy session….you have us curious Pat, what group? and what do legislators hope to “fix” ?
It’s coming…