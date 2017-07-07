More confusing explanations from SOS Krebs on diverting people to her Congressional Campaign page.

The Argus Leader has picked up the story about Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ Vote605 App diverting people to her Congressional Campaign website, and in responding, Krebs’s response in the matter seems to come of as confusing as her earlier response to the issue:

Pat Powers, author of the conservative website Dakota War College and a supporter of Krebs’ opponent Dusty Johnson, first reported the connection late Thursday. In the hours since, Krebs, a Republican candidate for U.S. House, removed the link from the Vote 605 app. “It’s an oversight and it’s been resolved,” Krebs told Argus Leader Media on Friday afternoon. “We heard about it last night and fixed it right away.” Krebs considered the situation a “pretty small issue” that arose from carrying over the app created by former Secretary of State Jason Gant. Attorney General Marty Jackley said the newly-formed Government Accountability Board could investigate the situation if it received complaints and deemed it worth probing.

Read it here.

Not trying to dig in on the issue, but a few points that seem to be muddled by either the writing style, or the response itself was incorrect.

#1 – It was not fixed right away. It was fixed at about 8 – 8:30 am this morning, as readers were checking it up until then. #2 – The carrying over of the app had absolutely NOTHING to do with the error. I’m not sure how anyone could make that statement and assume that anyone would believe it. The error was caused when the incoming Secretary of State directed the app developer to point the app at her campaign facebook page which had been re-branded as a non-campaign page.

The story did correctly note that it “was the unintended consequence of changing her secretary of state page to her congressional campaign page earlier this year.”

Just to clarify.

