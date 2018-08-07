More information on Dusty Johnson poll: Dusty well known and liked. Tim who?

The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign provided a memorandum to go with the polling results they released today pointing out two key things in the Congressional race.
First, Dusty Johnson is well-known and well-liked by the electorate, while Tim Bjorkman’s name ID is below 50%. Second and more importantly, Dusty is already polling above 50% in the race with only 10% of voters undecided:
No wonder Bjorkman’s west river director and 3 east river staff have quit. Jumped ship. Must be a difficult person to work with.
Is that true?
Yep. Ask her. Better yet, some reporter should ask him.
Who?
Dusty has a great team. They are doing well.
Here is Tim’s 3-fold problem:
* Tim isn’t likeable.
* Dusty is neither dumb enough nor crooked enough to make a major error in the next 90 days.
* Dusty can’t be outworked.
Starting out in this hole just adds to the impossible hill Tim has to climb.
Bjorkman is a Democrat former judge, and I know one of those and wouldn’t vote for him for dog catcher.