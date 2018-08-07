More information on Dusty Johnson poll: Dusty well known and liked. Tim who?

The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign provided a memorandum to go with the polling results they released today pointing out two key things in the Congressional race.

First, Dusty Johnson is well-known and well-liked by the electorate, while Tim Bjorkman’s name ID is below 50%. Second and more importantly, Dusty is already polling above 50% in the race with only 10% of voters undecided:

    No wonder Bjorkman’s west river director and 3 east river staff have quit. Jumped ship. Must be a difficult person to work with.

    Here is Tim’s 3-fold problem:

    * Tim isn’t likeable.
    * Dusty is neither dumb enough nor crooked enough to make a major error in the next 90 days.
    * Dusty can’t be outworked.

    Starting out in this hole just adds to the impossible hill Tim has to climb.

      Bernie/Maduro 2020. That’s what the left really wants, isn’t it? They want to mirror Venezuela’s “success” here in the U.S.. The heck with freedom and prosperity, let’s have the government take over everything. Pathetic attempt at humor and typical of a leftwing nutjob.

