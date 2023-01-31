From State Senator Jessica Castleberry’s website, the Senator explains her vote yesterday to reinstate Mueller to a voting status…. but with a caveat
Castleberry notes that she would support Julie Frye Mueller to vote during the investigation of her conduct, BUT, she would have to do it remotely and be out of the building until the investigation is complete.
What are your thoughts on that solution?
3 thoughts on “More Julie Frye Mueller Scandal: Senator Jessica Castleberry explains her vote yesterday to reinstate Mueller…. but with a caveat”
Wow. Assuming innocence until proven guilty? Very logical proposal.
Yes – I started out as a criminal defense lawyer. You are right! In fact, that Principle is sacred to criminal defense lawyers.
I expect that Miss Manners would not approve of Mueller’s words.
However, when people have been rude to me or used vulgar language or tried to tell me what to do or lectured me or tried to pressure me into doing what THEY think I ought to do – I don’t collapse and whimper and whine and go public about my pain. Because I am a womanly Woman with a spine! I dismiss it and move on.
Americans of today love to preen their moral outrage about other people’s failings, mistakes, poor choice of words, etc. This is “virtue signaling”: I am so good – so & so is very very bad. I am so pure I just can’t bear badness in others.
We all sometimes say things we shouldn’t. Our Brain isn’t watching our Mouth. So what? One apologizes and moves on.