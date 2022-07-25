People are leaving Democrat-run states in massive numbers for @KristiNoem’s South Dakota.
People just “want to live somewhere where the leaders respect the law.” pic.twitter.com/Q21i1HvxhL
— The RGA (@GOPGovs) July 24, 2022
People are leaving Democrat-run states in massive numbers for @KristiNoem’s South Dakota.
People just “want to live somewhere where the leaders respect the law.” pic.twitter.com/Q21i1HvxhL
— The RGA (@GOPGovs) July 24, 2022
4 thoughts on “More Kristi Noem love from the RGA – People flocking to move to Kristi Noem’s South Dakota”
In Sioux Falls, I saw another pickup proudly flying the Confederate flag yesterday. Common occurrence recently.
Be careful what you wish for.
How many traffic tickets does Noem have again?
I never take anything seriously from someone who doesn’t have the courage to put their name behind their remarks.
Not as many as your mom.