Lots more legislative filings today, including Bruce Rampelberg who is making an attempt for a return to the legislature for the District 30 Senate seat he was turned out of by Attorney General candidate Lance Russell.

Family Heritage Alliance Leader Ed Randazzo has filed for the South Dakota House of Representatives in Legislative District 32.

And Lee Schoenbeck has his petitions in for the District 5 State Senate seat as previously announced.

Like this: Like Loading...