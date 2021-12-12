More on release of list of House members voting to hold impeachment session

The release of the names of House members who voted to hold a special session on impeachment last night by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck is sure to be a point of contention among legislative leadership.. but it may not stop lawsuits directed at the Speaker and Legislative Research Council leadership.

“I don’t want to waste taxpayer money on this,” Schoenbeck said Friday, referring to ongoing litigation between the Argus Leader, Gosch and Reed Holwegner, the Legislature’s head record keeper.

However, the release of the petitions might not be enough to stave off a lawsuit. Holwegner in September denied a request for petitions related to previous special sessions called by the Legislature, including special sessions on redistricting in 2011 and 2021, and the Argus Leader continues to argue transparency regarding special session petitions should not be subject to the discretion of any individual lawmaker.

The decision whether to pay to defend Gosch in these lawsuits may be put to the legislature’s executive board. And that vote could potentially not be a sure thing.