More on Tapio Congressional campaign…. Does Former Rapid City Broadcaster Shad Olson have something to do with it?

And the tips keep rolling in.

An eagle-eyed reader noted to me this afternoon that some of what State Senator Neal Tapio has put out, including what’s on the possible website indexed by Google, seemed to have a bit in common from what he’d seen from former Rapid City area broadcaster (KOTA, KNBN) Shad Olson.

In looking, I caught an interesting note posted to Shad Olson’s facebook page between State Representative Tim Goodwin and Olson:

If someone is asking about a press release, it’s typically a conversation between the person writing it, such as the press secretary and a person asked to sign it. While it’s not proof, it seems like there’s a possibility of an association between Olson and Tapio. (In addition to a possibility of Rep. Goodwin announcing his preference for “Team Tapio.”)

Stay tuned as more information develops.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...