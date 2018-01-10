More on Tapio Congressional campaign…. Does Former Rapid City Broadcaster Shad Olson have something to do with it?

And the tips keep rolling in.
An eagle-eyed reader noted to me this afternoon that some of what State Senator Neal Tapio has put out, including what’s on the possible website indexed by Google, seemed to have a bit in common from what he’d seen from former Rapid City area broadcaster (KOTA, KNBN) Shad Olson.
In looking, I caught an interesting note posted to Shad Olson’s facebook page between State Representative Tim Goodwin and Olson:
If someone is asking about a press release, it’s typically a conversation between the person writing it, such as the press secretary and a person asked to sign it. While it’s not proof, it seems like there’s a possibility of an association between Olson and Tapio. (In addition to a possibility of Rep. Goodwin announcing his preference for “Team Tapio.”)
Stay tuned as more information develops.
It will….develop
Olson was hanging around with Tapio at the Capitol today.
I’m sure Neal is a better candidate than Howie was.
Or maybe, since Tim Goodwin and Shad Olson are both in the Rapid City area, it was simply a request to an experienced journalist for help on formulating a press release.
Well for Heaven’s sake, someone should hurry up and direct him to one.